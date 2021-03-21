https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/heading-towards-200000-illegal-border-crossers-per-month-jesse-watters-fox-news/

Watters shared:

Biden opened the borders for his donors. That’s the subject of tonight’s Watters’ word. The border crisis isn’t a Republican talking point. FOX News isn’t even driving the story. The networks have been forced to cover it because it’s becom a catastrophe that affects all Americans…

…The border mess is going to get even worse. We haven’t even reached peak season yet. According to National Security analyst James Carafano, the Department of Homeland Security insiders are saying, about 6,000 illegal immigrants are arriving at the border each day.

During the Obama Administration, Homeland Security defined a crisis as 1,000 illegals a day.”