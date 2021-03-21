https://conservativeus.com/video-what-this-migrant-just-told-abc-news-about-trump-proves-this-is-joe-bidens-crisis/

The media can no longer cover up the Biden administration’s failures handling the migrant crisis at the U.S. border with Mexico. It’s not that the establishment media agrees with the successful border policies of President Trump, it is that Biden has botched their long-desired rollback of Trump’s policies so thoroughly and incompetently they feel betrayed and are lashing out.

ABC News’ Martha Raddatz reported from near the U.S.-Mexico border in a clip that aired on Sunday and featured an interview with an unidentified “asylum seeker” crossing from Mexico to the United States illegally. The migrant told ABC News that he would not have made the trip had former President Donald Trump been in the White House.

Raddatz asked: “Would you have tried to do this when Donald Trump was president?”

“Definitely not. Definitely. We have a chance, you know. The same environment that’s been going on today wasn’t there last year,” the man responded. “We used to watch the news and I definitely wouldn’t do this.”

Raddatz followed up: “So did you come here because Joe Biden was elected president?”

“Basically,” the man said. “The main thing was the violence in my country. And the second thing, I think, was Joe Biden.”

It’s a mess.

It was in good shape when President Trump left office because he had effective policies in place to protect the American people and our country.

Of course, Biden lifted those policies, and now mayhem has ensued.

