https://newsthud.com/nba-all-star-game-slumps-to-a-new-ratings-low/

This year’s NBA all star game slumped to a new ratings low and sports viewership woes continue.

Per Sportico “according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day data, the overstuffed Team LeBron vs. Team Durant scrimmage averaged 5.94 million viewers on TNT and TBS, down 18% versus the year-ago 7.28 million, and a 2.4 rating in the dollar demo, which works out to 3.05 million adults 18-49. That marked a 23% drop compared to the 2020 All-Star Game, which served up 3.97 million members of the under-50 set.”

“The final ratings include the deliveries for the Slam Dunk Contest, which was shifted from its usual Saturday night perch to halftime of Sunday’s game. For what it’s worth, the record high for an NBA All-Star Game was set by NBC in 1993, when a field that included the likes of Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal, Karl Malone and Charles Barkley battled to an overtime finish in front of 22.9 million viewers,” the report adds.

When the league announced All-Star weekend a few weeks ago in a truncated format, James, a social justice protest advocate, told reporters “I’ll be there physically, if not mentally.”