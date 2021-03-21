https://legalinsurrection.com/2021/03/report-woke-pentagon-worried-troops-view-blm-antifa-and-capitol-hill-riots-equally/

Listen to this article

During his confirmation hearing, now-Penatgon chief Lloyd Austin vowed to purge “ideological enemies . . . within our own ranks.” Wasting little time, he ordered a military-wide “stand down” to address extremism within our nation’s armed forces.

Reports are now surfacing that the Pentagon is distressed that their attempts to ferret out wrongthink under the guise of ‘extremism’ have a hit a snag.

Apparently, some military members view the events at the Capitol on January 6th and the year-long BLM/antifa rioting, looting, vandalism, arson, and murder as equally problematic. This reportedly “worries” Pentagon officials.

In their article entitled, “Some U.S. troops view Capitol riots, racial protests equally, worrying Pentagon leaders, ” the Daily Press reports:

During military training sessions to address extremism in the ranks, some service members have challenged why the Pentagon is not treating the violence during racial injustice protests last summer as equal to the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.

That the two events are viewed as equivalent by some troops has caught the Pentagon’s attention in its effort to educate service members that extremist views and activity — on either side of the political spectrum — go against the oath they took when they joined the military, the top enlisted leader told reporters on Thursday. “This is coming from every echelon that we’re talking to,” said Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Ramón Colón-López. “Some people may think that, ‘all right, so the events of 6 January happened. How come you’re not looking at the situation that was going on in Seattle prior to that?’”

Of course federal facilities, from ICE facilities to courthouses, were and continue to be targeted by BLM/antifa anarchists, but that’s different. They are protesting a righteous cause and thus not extremist. Or something. To address this serious problem of insufficient wokeness among military members, the Pentagon is reportedly considering setting up an anonymous means for military members to report on their peers’ wrongthink. After the stand downs are completed there will be follow-up training and outreach. The Daily Press continues: The Pentagon is also weighing whether any additional mechanisms are needed, such as ways for service members to confidentially report potential extremist behavior within their units. Similar efforts for officially reporting sexual harassment have struggled over the years to gain the confidence of the troops, fearing retaliation, although after a concerted push by the Defense Department those reporting numbers have started to rise.

Military.com has more on the proposed efforts to root out “extremism” in our military.

Tougher enforcement is now under consideration at the highest levels of government. Some measures under consideration include: better vetting of incoming recruits, monitoring social media for those in sensitive positions, adding questions about extremism to command climate surveys, a tattoo database so commanders know what to look for, increased training and an accountability mindset that encourages reporting. Cumulatively, the impact would be swift, with career-ending discharges for anyone involved in extremist activities.



DONATE

Donations tax deductible

to the full extent allowed by law.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

