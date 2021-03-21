https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/03/21/wokeness-comes-to-corporate-america-thread-exposes-cignas-employee-critical-race-theory-training-and-just-wow-this-is-legal/

Cigna has some ‘splainin’ to do.

Seriously.

We don’t pretend to be HR experts but this sort of training seems a bit discriminatory.

Just a bit.

Ahem.

Take a look at this thread from Joe Gabriel Simonson who wrote about Cigna’s ‘critical race theory’ training for their employees:

From the Washington Examiner:

Employees at one of the nation’s largest health insurance providers are routinely subjected to far-left critical race theory lessons and asked not to consider white men in hiring decisions, according to leaked documents and chat logs obtained by the Washington Examiner.

Those who work at Cigna told the Washington Examiner that they are expected to undergo sensitivity training they consider racist and discriminatory. Lessons include reviews of concepts such as ” white privilege,” “gender privilege,” and something called “religious privilege,” which is described as “a set of advantages that benefits believers of a certain religion but not people who practice other religions or no religions at all.”

Wow.

Keep going.

Yeah … no.

Pass.

Umm … say what now?

Societal norms?

It gets worse:

Blocking candidates based on their color and sex sounds pretty damn racist, Cigna.

WHA?!

They don’t want people to say, ‘Hey guys!’ Or ‘mothering/fathering’? It’s almost as if they want to do away with anything that makes someone an individual which seems like a very dangerous and discriminatory process.

How is this legal?!

It’s all so dumb.

*snort*

We’re shocked they haven’t been sued already.

YES! EL OH EL.

Sums it up nicely.

***

Related:

‘Biology is LITERALLY science’: LGBTQ+ reporter calling ‘biological male’ a ‘serious anti-trans slur’ does NOT go well, like at all

BLISTERED! Mike Pompeo just needs 1 tweet to humiliate Biden for running from Putin’s challenge and DAMN SON

‘Remarkable dishonesty’: Polimath uses the GA massage killing story to take the mainstream media APART in eye-opening thread

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...