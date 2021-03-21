https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/03/21/youre-an-idiot-but-he-loves-you-too-stephen-kings-hot-take-on-jesus-earns-him-a-schooling-of-biblical-proportions/

Stephen King seems desperate for attention. Sad.

Jesus was not on your side. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 19, 2021

This is just a pathetic troll tweet and one we’d typically ignore if it hadn’t been sent by the supposed King of Horror. Remember when he was just the guy who wrote some of your favorite books? Ok, so maybe not YOU but this editor was a huge fan of Mr. King …

Until he became just another unhinged harpy drinking the SJW juice on Twitter.

And c’mon, it’s obvious he doesn’t know anything about Jesus.

It’s true. He was on everyone’s side. — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) March 21, 2021

Even on Stephen’s side … crazy, we know.

I don’t think you know him. Have never felt him, or Love him. Explains a lot about your miserable existence. How dare you speak of our Lord. Judgement day for you, it’s going to be like one of your books. Not well Carry on….your day is coming. Then you WILL know the Lord — Alli (@Alli48187) March 21, 2021

The fact that you say “was” and not “is”, indicates that you understand little about which side Jesus is likely to be on. — Rev.Locke Wiggin BS,MS,PhD,ScD CashApp:$GigiKlowen (@Locke_Wiggins) March 21, 2021

Steve, I think the fella embraced all sides. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) March 21, 2021

What an intellectually and theologically lazy take. — Queen of the Seuss (@redandright) March 21, 2021

Yeah. Sort of like when a WWE wrestler talks smack about the good guy’s hometown? Cheap pop.

You’re an idiot. But he loves you too. Amazing — Dave Media_INC (@DaveMedia_LNK) March 20, 2021

Lucky for him.

