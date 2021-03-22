https://www.oann.com/10-dead-including-officer-after-gunman-opens-fire-at-colo-grocery-store-suspect-in-police-custody/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=10-dead-including-officer-after-gunman-opens-fire-at-colo-grocery-store-suspect-in-police-custody

UPDATED 8:10 PM PT – Monday, March 22, 2021

10 people were killed, including a police officer, in a mass shooting at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado. On Monday, Boulder Police were called to a King Soopers just before 3 p.m. local time after reports of shots fired.

#BREAKING Reports of multiple active shooters at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado. 1 potential suspect was seen being escorted out of the store in handcuffs. It is unclear if anyone was injured.https://t.co/afubed2Vmt — Samantha Lomibao (@samanthalomibao) March 22, 2021

Police confirmed the identity of the officer killed as 51-year-old Eric Talley, who joined the force in 2010. Authorities said the suspect was taken to the hospital and remains in police custody.

Chief: Our hearts go out to all families impacted. There are 10 fatalities. She identified slain Police Officer Eric Talley, who was one of the first on the scene. She calls officer’s actions “heroic.” — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 23, 2021

“We got tremendous support from our fellow law enforcement agencies, both in Boulder County, which some of them you see behind me, the FBI, ATF and other Denver-metro agencies,” Boulder Police Commander Kerry Yamaguchi said. “Without that quick response, we don’t know if there would have been more loss of life.”

Police plan to hold another press conference Tuesday morning as an investigation remains ongoing.

