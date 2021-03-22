https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/22/aaron-rupars-bad-day-narrative-now-being-echoed-by-the-ccp/

And just like that, the CCP-backed China Xinhua News service is echoing that out-of-context “bad day” clip from Vox’s Aaron Rupar:

“Who knew”?

who knew that a deliberate attempt to mislead the public by @atrupar would fuel Chinese Communist Party propaganda? https://t.co/CVMPA8F8s5 — Siraj Hashmi on the lam (@SirajAHashmi) March 21, 2021

And the “real offense wasn’t even just the original tweet, but the way he relentlessly retweeted people pushing the BS narrative that the cop was excusing the suspect’s behavior”:

Yup. The real offense wasn’t even just the original tweet, but the way he relentlessly retweeted people pushing the BS narrative that the cop was excusing the suspect’s behavior. Typical twitter horseshit. https://t.co/fpoA1sW8u1 — Patterico (@Patterico) March 21, 2021

Rupar is still defending it, FWIW:

The allegation here is that nobody would’ve thought the Georgia cop’s “bad day” line about the shooter’s motive was bad if I hadn’t tweeted about it. Right. https://t.co/79cPdvgf1T — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 21, 2021

Yep:

It’s not an allegation. It’s literally how you framed it, you disingenuous hack. https://t.co/lmSdUU8VF5 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 21, 2021

But Vox founder Matt Yglesias is standing by his criticism of his former colleague that we told you about on Friday:

Here is Aaron’s original tweet. Folks can decide for themselves if the way he phrased it made it clear that this was a paraphrase of what the suspect said rather than the official offering his own explanation. pic.twitter.com/VqomL7BdY7 — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) March 20, 2021

Bingo:

Maybe the problem with Aaron Rupar is that his entire online existence revolves around the tabloid tidbitification of longform comments. Oh here’s a thing that sounds terrible in a morselized dopamine-inducing social media format. SEND TWEET! — Noam Blum (@neontaster) March 21, 2021

Related:

Vox founder Matt Yglesias fact-checks the ‘bad day’ clip from Vox’s Aaron Rupar in the shot/chaser of the year https://t.co/XbnIdpaBS8 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 19, 2021

