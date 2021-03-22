https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/03/22/about-as-jen-rubin-as-it-gets-jennifer-rubin-lectures-2-korean-american-women-on-how-to-be-better-korean-americans/

Interesting piece on two GOP representatives who both happen to be Asian Americans speaking out about anti-Asian sentiment in this country.

Oh, and did we mention they’re both Republicans?

Rep. Michelle Steel and Rep. Young Kim, the first GOP Korean American congresswomen, discuss the impact of rising anti-Asian hate and harassment, their personal experiences and their hopes to diversify the Republican Party. @DanaBashCNN reports. https://t.co/mDxBkgLq73 #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/PjH2nyIBRS — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) March 21, 2021

Both Steel and Kim get it …

And Jennifer Rubin unfortunately still does not.

why don’t they denounce those in their party who fan anti-Asian bigotry? — Jennifer ‘pro-voting’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) March 21, 2021

Jennifer Rubin is gonna Jen.

*eye roll*

Does anyone seriously read her stuff and say, ‘Wow, Jennifer Rubin is one of our greatest commentators out there!’

We don’t get it.

Sure, there was plenty of support when she was feeding Trump hate to the anti-Trump movement 24/7, but what else does she have to offer?

Jennifer Rubin trying to tell two Korean American women how to be better Korean Americans is about as Jen Rubin as it gets. https://t.co/UINtlSloAl — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 22, 2021

True story.

She is a literal twit. — Tex Lovera (@texlovera) March 22, 2021

Literal.

Jen Rubin is only doing this to fight her way up the brackets in #HackMadness — Steven Law (@LawAmericanX) March 22, 2021

I always thinks it’s a parody account. I cant believe that human makes more money than most of us. — ‘Murica (@Freethinking24) March 22, 2021

Crazy, ain’t it?

***

