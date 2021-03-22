https://www.foxnews.com/us/active-shooter-reported-at-colorado-shopping-center-police

Police in Boulder, Colo. are investigating a report of an active shooter at a local shopping center as authorities urge the public to stay away from the area.

It was not clear how many people were injured during what police described as an active shooter situation at King Soopers, a grocery store on Table Mesa Drive shortly before 3 p.m. local time. Officers were heard on loudspeaker telling someone to exit a vehicle.

“I need you to exit the vehicle now!” the Boulder Police Department said.

According to local FOX 31 Denver, police first received a report of man shot in a car in the area. But officers who arrived on scene were reportedly shot at by an unknown suspect.

One witness told FOX 31 Denver they heard a sound similar to fireworks after leaving the store and saw a man in the parking lot holding an “AR-15 style weapon” and wearing what looked like tactical gear. The witness went back into the store to tell the people inside.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat, said he was “closely watching unfolding events” at the grocery store.

“Like my fellow Coloradans, I am closely watching unfolding events at King Soopers in Boulder,” he tweeted. “My prayers are with our fellow Coloradans in this time of sadness and grief as we learn more about the extent of the tragedy.”

A store employee at a local sandwich shop, who did not give his name, told Fox News he and his coworkers heard gunshots before they moved to the back of their store for safety.

Live video on the ground showed police surrounding a building as someone could be heard over the loudspeaker saying, “This is the Boulder Police Department … come out with your hands up.”

The footage later showed police officers armed with long guns being lifted via a firetruck apparatus onto the roof of the grocery store. Police K-9s could also be heard at the scene.

Some of the store’s windows appeared to be broken, the video showed.

Minutes after police pushed their way into shooting scene, they could be seen walking out with a handcuffed, shirtless man in handcuffs. One of the man’s legs appeared bloody.

Police could also be seen leading at least one other person out of the store and pressing him against the exterior wall of the building before walking away with him. He did not appear to be handcuffed.

Shortly thereafter, dozens of people who appeared to have been inside the store could be seen walking out.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

