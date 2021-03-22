https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/03/22/and-there-it-is-watch-illegal-immigrant-say-the-quiet-part-about-why-theyre-crossing-the-border-now-out-loud-rhymes-with-hidin/

For the past four years, we listened to the Left and the media screech about the border wall, and how Trump was putting children in cages and making Americans fund concentration camps … and now we’re hearing that we shouldn’t report so much on the border from those same people.

Gosh, wonder why?

Maybe it’s because this flood of illegal immigrants is happening due to President Biden and his being a completely inept and ridiculous puppet doing the bidding of the DNC.

Watch:

ABC’s Martha Raddatz to illegal alien who crossed the border: “Would you have tried to do this when Donald Trump was president?” Illegal alien: “Definitely not.” Raddatz: “Did you come here because Joe Biden was elected president?” Illegal: “Basically” pic.twitter.com/OsxvdG8xO0 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 21, 2021

People are streaming in … ‘asylum seekers’.

‘Because of Biden.’

From the illegal horse’s mouth.

The difference between a strong leader and a weak one. pic.twitter.com/ZIQm57gTk0 — Gege, Queen of GIFs, Esq. (@Pomquat) March 21, 2021

Anyone else missing those mean tweets yet?

I am surprised they would actually air this interview! — Brent Monday (@Global_Occupant) March 22, 2021

Truth be told, we were sort of shocked by it too.

Basically saying what we all know out loud. — Eric Hovland (@EricJHovland) March 21, 2021

They’re here because of Biden.

recent stories

