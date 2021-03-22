https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/astrazeneca-may-have-used-outdate-information-covid-vaccine-trial-us?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

AstraZeneca may have included “outdated information” from a U.S. trial of its COVID-19 vaccine, which could mean the pharmaceutical company provided an incomplete view of its efficacy data, federal health officials said early Tuesday.

An AstraZeneca spokesman told the Associated Press the company was “looking into it.”

AstraZeneca reported Monday that its vaccine provided strong protection among adults of all ages.

