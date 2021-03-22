https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/22/at-least-she-didnt-blame-trump-at-wh-presser-jen-psaki-explains-bidens-af1-stair-stumbles/

President Biden stumbling multiple times going up the steps of Air Force One last week dominated an entire news cycle, and it would still be getting media attention for “health concern” reasons if Trump had been the one tripping.

At today’s White House presser, Jen Psaki tried to put the matter to rest with this explanation:

Psaki made a flight of stairs sound like Biden was trying to walk across a rolling log in a river.

No Trump blame? Baby steps!

Well, there was also a light breeze according to a Biden spokesperson, so add that to the list of possible contributing factors.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...