Good news, everyone! You no longer have to believe your lying eyes and ears, because there is no crisis at the border.

Just take it from Bill Kristol:

So, the crisis isn’t really a crisis, per se, but it is a recurring problem that is ultimately Donald Trump’s fault?

Glad we’ve cleared that up. Or, rather, glad we’ve cleared up that Bill Kristol is a shameless liberal apologist and hack.

For a senior citizen, Bill Kristol carries an impressive amount of water for Joe Biden’s administration.

Seriously.

