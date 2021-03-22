https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/robert-spencer/2021/03/22/biden-meeting-afghanistan-withdrawal-deadline-will-be-tough-blames-trump-n1434166

Donald Trump warned us about this, and now here we are. On Tuesday, Democrat Party media operative George Stepanopoulos asked the Old Puppet in the White House: “President Trump reached a deal with the Taliban to have all American troops leave by May first. Are they going to leave?” Biden’s answer was utterly predictable to anyone who understands why the forces that came together to defeat President Trump were so intent upon making sure he didn’t get a second term.

Initially, Old Joe hedged, saying: “I’m in the process of making that decision now as to when they’ll leave. The fact is that — that was not a very solidly negotiated deal that the president, the former president — worked out. And so we’re in consultation with our allies as well as the government. And — that decision’s gonna be – it’s in process now.”

Sure, Joe: the problem with our leaving Afghanistan is that Trump didn’t negotiate a good deal for doing so, as if we could possibly hit on the precisely correct agreement with the Taliban that would herald the dawning of a new era of peace in the “graveyard of empires.” Old Joe did, however, offer a reassuring note. When Stephanopoulos asked him if the withdrawal from Afghanistan was “likely to take longer,” the President-For-Show answered: “I don’t think a lot longer.”

But how long is not “a lot longer”? The May 1 deadline, Old Joe added, marshaling all his resources for an effort at coherence amid obfuscation, “could happen, but it — it is tough beca — look, one of the drawbacks, George, and it’s gonna be, like, Sanskrit to people listening here, but it is the failure to have an orderly transition from the Trump presidency to my presidency, which usually takes place from Election Day to the time you’re sworn in, has cost me time and consequences.”

Yeah, Sanskrit. Because it’s so very hard for us peasants to understand that all-important message, it’s all Trump’s fault.

Trump summed up what is really going on with Biden’s handlers and Afghanistan last September: “The top people in the Pentagon…want to do nothing but fight wars so that all of those wonderful companies that make the bombs and make the planes and make everything else stay happy. But we’re getting out of the endless wars, you know how we’re doing.” Well, no, we’re not getting out of them, we’re diving in deeper, because that same military-industrial complex is deeply embedded among the political and media elites who came together in an unprecedented gang-up of media lies and bias, along with other chicanery, to rid the world of the baneful presence of the American president who dared to put the interests of the American people before theirs.

Anyway, how long do we have to stay in Afghanistan? Until the wheels of the last Humvee fall off and burn? Until every school and mosque in Afghanistan holds seminars on critical race theory? Until antifa riots in Kandahar? Until the Afghans elect a trans president? How long? At what point do Biden’s handlers believe that the Taliban will give up its efforts to impose Islamic law (which is already essentially in effect) in Afghanistan? Five more years? Ten more years? And if they reframe our mission there as preventing the establishment of an Islamic emirate, won’t Biden’s Muslim Brotherhood-linked allies in the United States be enraged?

However long we have to stay, it won’t be hard for Joe’s handlers to find a pretext for ignoring the May 1 deadline. When he heard that his unwanted guests may be staying even longer than announced, Taliban negotiator Suhail Shaheen said flatly: “They should go. After that, it will be a kind of violation of the agreement. That violation would not be from our side … Their violation will have a reaction.” Then the Taliban’s reaction will become the pretext for American troops to stay even longer.

The Afghanistan war has no point, no purpose, except to line the pockets of the military-industrial complex. Our troops should have come home years ago, and our focus there should have been shifted to preventing Afghan jihadis from attacking Americans. An American president should have no other interest in Afghanistan. But as Biden has informed us, he is not putting America first.

