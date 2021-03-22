https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-now-says-he-will-visit-the-border-at-some-point

President Joe Biden has reversed course on a pledge not to visit the United States-Mexican border, which is currently overwhelmed with illegal immigrants and asylum seekers, telling media Sunday that he plans to tour the area “at some point.”

He gave no further details, however.

“Biden was asked by reporters at The White House upon his return from Camp David whether the president was thinking about going to the border, to which he responded, ‘At some point, I will, yes,’” The Hill reported late Sunday.

He was also asked whether the administration was considering doing more to stem the flow of migrants to the southern border than simply telling them to “stay home” or to come back when a more permissive immigration program was put into place. He seemed to agree that the White House should consider more options, other than unified rhetoric, and even suggested that the Biden administration could return to the “Remain in Mexico” policy of the Trump administration, that kept asylum seekers out of the country until their hearing dates.

“A lot more,” Biden told reporters. “We’re in the process of doing it now, including making sure that we reestablish what existed before, which was they can stay in place and make their case from their home country.”

Biden did not seem in a hurry to board a plane for the border, however, telling media that he did not need to view crowded border facilities firsthand.

“I know what’s going on in those facilities,” he said.

The Biden administration insists the situation at the border is not a “crisis,” but news broke last week and over the weekend, indicating that the Customs and Border Protection service is having difficulty managing the number of migrants presenting themselves or being caught at the border, particularly the number of child migrants. CBS News reported that there are now nearly 13,000 child migrants in CBP, Health and Human Services (HHS), and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) custody.

Monday morning, Axios released a pair of exclusives, one suggesting that nearly a thousand children have been in CBP custody for 10 days or more — far longer than the 72-hour limit defined by the courts — and one detailing conditions at the border, with photos provided by a federal legislator who toured a border facility last week.

The photos show children and teenagers packed shoulder to shoulder in “crowded, makeshift conditions,” in cells deliniated by plastic sheeting, sleeping on plastic-covered mattresses and wrapped in emergency blankets.

“Exclusive photos from inside a U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporary overflow facility in Donna, Texas, reveal the crowded, makeshift conditions at the border as the government’s longer-term child shelters and family detention centers fill up.”https://t.co/WJnkV4zBFX pic.twitter.com/7XqagoPwak — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) March 22, 2021

These are the only photos available of the child migrant detention facilities, as the Biden administration has prevented most media from visiting the facilities or speaking with their temporary residents. A number of news organizations say they have petitioned for “ride alongs” with CBP officials or to tour migrant camps, but have been denied.

CNN reports that, when asked about the conditions, “Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Sunday would not provide a timeline on when children at the border will be housed in more humane conditions, only saying it would be ‘as soon as possible.’”

