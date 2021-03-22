https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/biden-plans-3-trillion-climate-boondoggle/
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The White House said on Monday that a New York Times report that President Joe Biden will consider spending $3 trillion for infrastructure and other priorities was premature and did not reflect administration thinking. The Times reported that Biden advisers were preparing to recommend he spend as much as $3 trillion on boosting the economy, reducing carbon emissions and narrowing economic inequality, beginning with a giant infrastructure plan.