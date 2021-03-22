https://thepostmillennial.com/biden-intends-to-visit-us-southern-border-at-some-point-but-is-in-no-hurry-because-i-know-what-is-going-on-in-those-facilities/

Upon his return from Camp David Sunday, President Joe Biden told reporters that he intends to travel to the US southern border “at some point,” and followed up by stating that he is in no rush to go because “I know what’s going in those facilities.”

President Biden says he plans to visit the border “at some point.” REPORTER: “Do you want to see first hand what’s going on in those facilities?” BIDEN: “I know what’s going on in those facilities.”@ABC pic.twitter.com/Qrf0Pi36ZW — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 21, 2021

Biden also doubled down on his previous statements urging migrants planning on making the journey to the border to refrain from doing so for the time being while also admitting that his administration needed to increase the effort to make that message known to the migrants. This despite proposing an immigration agenda that included a pathway to citizenship for 11 million undocumented immigrants.

The Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced that more than 100,000 migrants have come to the border in February and numbers of child migrants in custody have also increased dramatically. Detention facilities, especially those for children separated from their families and journeying to the US alone, have been operating far beyond maximum capacity.

The Biden administration is attempting to add facilities to house migrants, including stadiums, civic centers, NASA sites and military bases, as well as building extra facilities. According to a report, the Biden administration plans to spend over $80 million dollars housing migrants in hotels. The administration is even considering flying migrants from the southern border to the Canadian border processing sites to reduce the workload.

The surge began after Biden rolled back a number of Trump-era immigration restrictions, including the “Remain-in-Mexico” method for entry to the US, reinstating the “catch-and-release” policy and halting construction of the border wall. However, Biden may be reconsidering reinstituting the former of the two policies telling reporters on Sunday that “they can stay in place and make their case from their home country.”





