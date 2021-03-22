https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/biden-urger-congress-pass-gun-control-reform-including-assault-weapon-ban?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Biden on Tuesday urged the Senate to pass two recently passed House measures on gun reform that include provisions for an assault-weapons ban and tougher background checks on the sale and transfer of firearms, following the mass fatal shooting in Colorado.

“I don’t need to wait another minute, let alone an hour, to take common sense steps that will save lives in the future, Biden said in a White House address, according to CNN.

The president said he would like Congress to focus on a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines and strengthening the background check system by closing so-called gun show sale “loopholes.”

“The Senate should immediately pass, let me say it again, the United States Senate, I hope some are listening, should immediately pass the two House-passed bills that close loopholes in the background check system,” Biden said following the mass shooting Monday at a grocery store in Boulder, Colo., in which 10 people were killed including a police officer.

“These are bills that received votes with both Republicans and Democrats in the House,” Biden also said, according to CNN. “This is not and should not be a partisan issue. This is an American issue. It will save lives. American lives. We have to act.”

