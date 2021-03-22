https://dailycaller.com/2021/03/22/joe-biden-barack-obama-white-house/

President Joe Biden and his policy teams have been in “regular touch” with President Barack Obama on “a range of issues,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Monday.

A reporter questioned Psaki on if and how frequently Biden has consulted with Obama since gaining office. Psaki said Biden and Obama are close friends and have spoken over the phone several times. She also said Biden expects to continue consulting with Obama on healthcare issues as he works to improve upon the Affordable Care Act. (RELATED: Obama Says Biden Has Most Left-Wing Platform Of Any Major Nominee In History)

“I expect given former President Obama’s work on the Affordable Care Act and President Biden’s commitment to expanding access to healthcare throughout his presidency that, yeah it’s an issue they’ll talk about,” Psaki said.

The reporter then asks how many times Biden and Obama have spoken since January 20.

“I don’t have an exact number for you,” Psaki responded. “They keep in regular touch and our teams are in regular touch about a range of issues.”

Prior to Biden gaining office, Obama said former President Donald Trump did “serious damage” to parts of his presidency’s policy achievements.

“I have paid attention to those areas where what the Trump administration attempted to do did some serious damage and where it’s more of a short-term setback on what is a long-term success” Obama said at the time.

He went on to say that Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris now have the opportunity to repair the damage and then “pick up where we left off and keep on going.”

Obama met with healthcare officials Monday to mark the 11th anniversary of the passage of his Affordable Care Act.