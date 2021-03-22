https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/bizarre-glitch-from-harris-faulkner-during-trump-interview/
Harris Faulkner just asked President Trump to respond to the fake news that DHS Chief Mayorkas had resigned
Here’s the full interview from an hour ago
Fox News’ Harris Faulkner just asked former President Trump to respond to the news that DSH Secretary Mayorkas had resigned, but she then almost immediately issued a correction because that hasn’t happened. pic.twitter.com/zOOh2Feii9
— Mike Brest (@MikeBrestDC) March 22, 2021