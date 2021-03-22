https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/03/22/blue-checked-college-profs-with-cushy-msnbc-gigs-falsely-slime-miami-beach-florida-as-the-center-of-the-covidiots-universe-screenshots/

Yesterday, University of Miami professor and MSNBC analyst Fernand R. Amandi shared with his nearly 95,000 Twitter followers that Miami Beach was the “center of the #COVIDIOTS universe,” offering up this photo as proof:

How could Florida Gov. Ron DeathSantis let this happen? He really is the worst!

Well, he and the #COVIDIOTS, that is:

Follow-up: If you insist on shaming #COVIDIOTS, make sure you’re not the actual #COVIDIOT first. Not just for our sake, but for yours as well:

And it gets even better:

Like Fernand R. Amandi, Morgan State journalism professor Dr. Jason Johnson is an MSNBC political contributor — a and liar and/or moron:

Further proof that the blue checkmark is not an indicator of credibility or intelligence.

Just another day ending in “y.”

No. And if we were you, we wouldn’t expect an apology.

