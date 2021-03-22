https://www.dailywire.com/news/more-photos-leak-from-inside-bidens-border-crisis-at-detention-facilities

James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas released new leaked photos from inside a border detention facility in Donna, Texas, that show hundreds of migrants sleeping on the floor with little space in between them despite the ongoing pandemic.

“These photos were taken within the last few days,” a source told Project Veritas. “There are eight pods with eight cells each in the facility. At any given moment there are an average of 3,000 people in custody here.”

“They [migrants] are separated by age or physical size depending on room,” the source said. “Fifty were COVID positive in these cells over the last few days.” O’Keefe also claims that he has received reports of “multiple sexual assaults, normal assaults and daily medical emergencies.”

BREAKING: Project Veritas Obtains Horrifying NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN Images From Within Donna, TX Immigrant Detention Center; THOUSANDS of Illegal Immigrants PACKED Into Tight Spaces And Wrapped In Space Blankets On Floor; Insider: ’50+ COVID Positive’#BidenBorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/mXQM6YbttJ — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) March 22, 2021

These photos were taken within the last few days. There are eight pods with eight cells each in the facility. At any given moment there are an average of 3,000 people in custody here. The illegal immigrants are separated by age or physical size depending on room. pic.twitter.com/kFmZgTG2Iv — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) March 22, 2021

“Each of eight ‘pods’ in the so-called soft-sided facility has a 260-person occupancy, said Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas), who provided the photos to Axios to raise awareness about the situation,” Axios reported separately on Monday morning. “But as of Sunday, he said, one pod held more than 400 unaccompanied male minors.”

The facility that the photos were leaked from was the Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV), which has reportedly started to release illegal aliens into the U.S. without a scheduled court date, according to Fox News and Axios. The New York Times has reported that the facilities that the migrant children have been kept in are “akin to jails” and that they have been subjected to “horrific conditions” that include “disease, hunger and overcrowding.”

BREAKING: These photos were taken at the inside of Biden’s immigrant detention facilities in Texas. All these photos were shared with Axios by Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) pic.twitter.com/p0lOweagtN — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 22, 2021

Border Patrol officials told Fox News that they have been directed to use “prosecutorial discretion (PD) to forgo the hours-long process of paperwork required to issue [a Notice to Appear] amid the surge of migrants at the border.” The illegal border crossers are instead entered into the system using biometric data and then allegedly released into the United States.

Border Patrol officials told Fox News that this was separate from the unaccompanied minors disaster that has unfolded under Biden. The Washington Post reported on Saturday that there are 15,000 unaccompanied children in the possession of the U.S. federal government, nearly double the highest number ever recorded by the Department of Homeland Security.

Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) wrote on Twitter: “The human effects of the #BidenBorderCrisis are real. Facilities are way over capacity, CBP is overwhelmed, and dangerous criminals are sneaking into our country. Joe Biden and the Democrats need to accept responsibility and reverse their harmful policies.”

The human effects of the #BidenBorderCrisis are real. Facilities are way over capacity, CBP is overwhelmed, and dangerous criminals are sneaking into our country. Joe Biden and the Democrats need to accept responsibility and reverse their harmful policies. pic.twitter.com/3axAyDSXWl — Congressman Greg Steube (@RepGregSteube) March 22, 2021

Former President Donald Trump blasted Biden on Sunday over the border crisis, saying that his administration handed Biden “the most secure border in history” and that “all they had to do was keep this smooth-running system on autopilot.”

“Instead, in the span of a [sic] just few weeks, the Biden Administration has turned a national triumph into a national disaster. They are in way over their heads and taking on water fast,” Trump continued. “The pathetic, clueless performance of Secretary Mayorkas on the Sunday Shows today was a national disgrace. His self-satisfied presentation — in the middle of the massive crisis he helped engineer — is yet more proof he is incapable of leading DHS. Even someone of Mayorkas’ limited abilities should understand that if you provide Catch-and-Release to the world’s illegal aliens[,] then the whole world will come.”

“Furthermore, the Mayorkas Gag Order on our Nation’s heroic border agents and ICE officers should be the subject of an immediate congressional investigation,” Trump continued, “But it’s clear they are engaged in a huge cover-up to hide just how bad things truly are. The only way to end the Biden Border Crisis is for them to admit their total failure and adopt the profoundly effective, proven Trump policies.”

“They must immediately complete the wall, which can be done in a matter of weeks—they should never have stopped it,” Trump concluded. “They are causing death and human tragedy. In addition to the obvious, drugs are pouring into our country at record levels from the Southern Border, not to mention human and sex trafficking. This Administration’s reckless policies are enabling and encouraging crimes against humanity. Our Country is being destroyed!”

