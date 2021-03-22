https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-photos-released-from-inside-border-facilities-hundreds-of-children-huddled-together-in-small-rooms

Photographs from inside one of the Biden administration’s border detention facilities in Texas showed hundreds of migrants, including many children, locked up in “pods” designed to at least give the appearance of trying to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously.

“Each of eight ‘pods’ in the so-called soft-sided facility has a 260-person occupancy, said Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas), who provided the photos to Axios to raise awareness about the situation,” Axios reported. “But as of Sunday, he said, one pod held more than 400 unaccompanied male minors.”

The facility that the photos were leaked from was the Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV), which has reportedly started to release illegal aliens into the U.S. without a scheduled court date, according to Fox News and Axios.

Border Patrol officials told Fox News that they have been directed to use “prosecutorial discretion (PD) to forgo the hours-long process of paperwork required to issue [a Notice to Appear] amid the surge of migrants at the border.” The illegal border crossers are instead entered into the system using biometric data and then allegedly released into the United States.

Border Patrol officials told Fox News that this was separate from the unaccompanied minors disaster that has unfolded under Biden. The Washington Post reported on Saturday that there are 15,000 unaccompanied children in the possession of the U.S. federal government, nearly double the highest number ever recorded by the Department of Homeland Security.

Former President Donald Trump blasted Biden on Sunday over the border crisis, saying that his administration handed Biden “the most secure border in history” and that “all they had to do was keep this smooth-running system on autopilot.”

“Instead, in the span of a [sic] just few weeks, the Biden Administration has turned a national triumph into a national disaster. They are in way over their heads and taking on water fast,” Trump continued. “The pathetic, clueless performance of Secretary Mayorkas on the Sunday Shows today was a national disgrace. His self-satisfied presentation—in the middle of the massive crisis he helped engineer—is yet more proof he is incapable of leading DHS. Even someone of Mayorkas’ limited abilities should understand that if you provide Catch-and-Release to the world’s illegal aliens[,] then the whole world will come.”

“Furthermore, the Mayorkas Gag Order on our Nation’s heroic border agents and ICE officers should be the subject of an immediate congressional investigation,” Trump continued, “But it’s clear they are engaged in a huge cover-up to hide just how bad things truly are. The only way to end the Biden Border Crisis is for them to admit their total failure and adopt the profoundly effective, proven Trump policies.”

“They must immediately complete the wall, which can be done in a matter of weeks—they should never have stopped it,” Trump concluded. “They are causing death and human tragedy. In addition to the obvious, drugs are pouring into our country at record levels from the Southern Border, not to mention human and sex trafficking. This Administration’s reckless policies are enabling and encouraging crimes against humanity. Our Country is being destroyed!”

