Tens of thousands of anti-lockdown protesters took the streets of London over the weekend as the UK Government continued its shutdown strategy despite declining cases of the Coronavirus and one of the most successful vaccination programs in the world.

“Dozens were arrested by London police Saturday, as thousands marched through the city’s streets in protest of COVID lockdown restrictions. Anti-lockdown Londoners turned violent, throwing bottles and cans at police officers who attempted to maintain order during the demonstration that violated coronavirus regulations,” reports Fox News.

“Met officers are engaging with those gathering around Piccadilly and other areas of central London to protest, explaining that we remain in a public health crisis and urging people to disperse or go home,” posted the police department on Twitter.

Our officers are continuing to engage with people attending the ongoing protests in Central London. Those gathering in crowds are being encouraged to disperse and go home. Officers will take enforcement action where necessary. This could be a fixed penalty notice, or arrest. — Metropolitan Police Events (@MetPoliceEvents) March 20, 2021

Absolutely enormous crowds on the #EndTheLockdown protest march in London. These are normal folk who are concerned about their jobs, livelihoods, freedoms and protesting for a return to the #oldnormal. They are not covid deniers. pic.twitter.com/mPkeDYxq3g — James Melville (@JamesMelville) March 20, 2021

They have come in their THOUSANDS. London has woken up from a deep slumber. NOW it is time to demand freedom. #londonprotest #EndTheLockdown pic.twitter.com/yJAGo8OYMJ — Gillian McKeith (@GillianMcKeith) March 20, 2021

