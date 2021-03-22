https://hannity.com/media-room/brits-say-enough-anti-lockdown-protesters-take-the-streets-of-london-demand-end-to-shutdown/

Tens of thousands of anti-lockdown protesters took the streets of London over the weekend as the UK Government continued its shutdown strategy despite declining cases of the Coronavirus and one of the most successful vaccination programs in the world.

“Dozens were arrested by London police Saturday, as thousands marched through the city’s streets in protest of COVID lockdown restrictions. Anti-lockdown Londoners turned violent, throwing bottles and cans at police officers who attempted to maintain order during the demonstration that violated coronavirus regulations,” reports Fox News.

“Met officers are engaging with those gathering around Piccadilly and other areas of central London to protest, explaining that we remain in a public health crisis and urging people to disperse or go home,” posted the police department on Twitter.

ANARCHY IN THE UK: London Lockdown, Flights Canceled, Passengers Stranded Days Before Christmas

posted by Hannity Staff – 12.21.20

A new strain of the Coronavirus ripping through London prompted officials there to effectively lock-down the Capital over the weekend; sparking a travel crisis for countless passengers across Europe and beyond.

“Europe faces significant disruption to air transport as a growing number of countries bans flights from Britain due to fears over a new coronavirus strain, prompting airlines to repeat calls for more testing to keep borders open,” reports Reuters.

“We’ll see a significant impact on the network as a result of the new (coronavirus) variant in the UK,” the chief of the pan-European air traffic control agency wrote on social media.

“The measures came in at extremely short notice,” an airline industry executive told Reuters.

BORIS RETURNS: British Prime Minister Tests Negative for Coronavirus, Leaves Hospital in London

posted by Hannity Staff – 4.13.20

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson left a London hospital after testing negative for the Coronavirus over the weekend; saying he plans to “focus on recovery” and won’t return to his full-time duties for the near future.

“It’s hard to find the words to express my debt – but before I come to that, I want to thank everyone in the entire UK for the effort and the sacrifice you have made and are making,” said the Prime Minister.

“We are making progress in this national battle because the British public formed a human shield around this country’s greatest national asset – our National Health Service,” he said.

“It is hard to find the words to express my debt to the NHS for saving my life. The efforts of millions of people across this country to stay home are worth it. Together we will overcome this challenge, as we have overcome so many challenges in the past,” posted Johnson on social media.

