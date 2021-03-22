https://hannity.com/media-room/call-it-a-day-white-house-calls-press-lid-at-113pm-rest-of-bidens-day-closed-to-media/

The White House called a press “lid” at 1:13PM Monday afternoon; meaning the President would no longer be holding public events or speaking with members of the media.

The White House has called a lid as of about 1:15pm on this Monday. That means there are no planned events for the president to appear in public. — Kelly O’Donnell (@KellyO) March 22, 2021

White House calls photo/ travel lid at 1.13pm — Rob Crilly (@robcrilly) March 22, 2021

The White House has already called a lid for the day at 1:13 p.m. Biden has a closed press event with Senate Dems later today. — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) March 22, 2021

There is a catastrophe at the border, which impacts the entire country, and Joe Biden called a lid at 1:13 pm. It is Monday. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 22, 2021

Joe Biden was sworn-in as President of the United States more than 61 days ago but has so-far failed to deliver an official press briefing to reporters and the American people.

“During past administrations, it took former President Trump 28 days to hold a press conference, only 21 days for former President Obama, and 34 days for former President George W. Bush,” reports Fox News.

President Biden will hold his first formal news briefing on Thursday afternoon, March 25, press secretary Jen Psaki announced last Tuesday.

“The president takes questions several times a week. He took questions actually twice yesterday,” Psaki said Monday. ‘’We look forward to holding a full press conference. We’re working on setting a final date for that and as soon as we do we will let you all know.”

“This president came in during a historic crisis,” Psaki added. “I think the American people understand that his focus energy and attention has been on ensuring we secure enough vaccines… and pushing for an American rescue plan.”

The President has also failed to deliver an address to a joint session of Congress; another tradition in a Commander-in-Chief’s first year in office.

Read the full report at Fox News.

BIDEN on ???: ‘What Kind of Country Are We Going to Be with 4 More Years of George??’ posted by Hannity Staff – 10.26.20 Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled basement campaign over the weekend; apparently warning the country of the dangers posed by “four more years” of “George.” “What kind of country are we going to be?” asked Biden alongside his wife Dr. Jill Biden. “Four more years of George, uh, he uh, we’re going to find ourselves in a position where that if Trump is gets elected we’re going to be in a different world!” WATCH: Joe Biden confuses President Trump with George Bush. “4 more years of George, uh, George…” pic.twitter.com/Zzt2brIaYS — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 26, 2020 Watch Biden’s bizarre comments above. BIDEN on ???: ‘You Know… The Rapidly Rising, uh, um, In With uh… I Don’t Know… posted by Hannity Staff – 6.15.20 Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled campaign this week; launching an incoherent rant about something “rapidly rising” before admitting “I don’t know.” “You know, the rapidly rising, uh, um, uh, in with uh, with uh, I don’t know, uh,” Biden told reporters. Joe Biden brain freeze: “You know, the rapidly rising, uh, um, uh, in with uh, with uh, I don’t know, uh” pic.twitter.com/hpDOqUvaO8 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) June 11, 2020 Watch the bizarre moment above.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

