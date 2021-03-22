https://www.theepochtimes.com/candace-owens-on-suing-cardi-b-it-was-not-an-idle-threat_3743630.html

Conservative commentator and activist Candace Owens has confirmed that she plans to sue Cardi B, accusing the rapper of spreading misinformation about her during a Twitter feud between the pair last week.

“It was not an idle threat,” Owens said late Thursday during an appearance on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle.”

Cardi B—real name Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar—attempted to “slander” members of her family, Owens told host Laura Ingraham.

The rapper, during their online spat, posted a screenshot Tuesday of what Owens claims is a doctored tweet which states her husband had an affair with her brother. Owens at the time called out the singer for spreading “wild lies.”

“We are suing Cardi B,” Owens told Ingraham. “You will be able to watch this play out in the courtroom. It is unacceptable that any person would use doctored tweets to try and libel and slander my family members, my private family members, and think that I’m going to take that sitting down.”

The heated online argument arose after Owens criticized Cardi B for her “WAP” performance during the Grammys on March 15.

“Millions of young girls follow you,” Owens said on the social media platform, adding that the rapper was “at your worst on the Grammy stage. Do better [Cardi B].” Earlier, other commentators blasted the rapper for what they said was a near-pornographic stage performance at the music show awards.

Owens claimed her controversial performance was a “cancer cell to culture.”

“I am literally laughing out loud. Cardi. My dear,” Owens responded to the rapper’s offending screenshot. “That is clearly a photoshopped tweet.”

Candace Owens, American conservative commentator and political activist, in Washington on June 25, 2019. (Samira Bouaou/The Epoch Times)

Cardi B, meanwhile, pointed to a few specious blog websites that appeared to pick up on the image and reported on it as if it were real.

Some Twitter users pointed out that if the tweet had been from Owens herself, it would not have said, “view tweet activity,” since Twitter users can’t see the activity of other people’s Twitter posts.

Cardi B has since claimed she has deleted all tweets from the pair’s feud, including the alleged doctored image regarding the commentator’s husband and brother, claiming that her “platform is for fun and entertainment.”

“The tweets between me & you was not entertaining anyone. It was getting boring .Get a life Candy it’s been two days,” the rapper said in a tweet directed at Owens.

“You did not delete all of the tweets pertaining to me—you specifically deleted the ones in which you LIED about my family claiming you personally saw the tweet written from me on twitter while I was trending,” Owens hit back.

Cardi B has threatened to countersue Owens for alleging that she shared doctored photos, however she has not confirmed if she will be following through with a lawsuit.

Jack Phillips contributed to this report.

