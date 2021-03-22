https://hannity.com/media-room/chaos-miami-1000-arrested-as-spring-breakers-take-over-destroy-property-swat-deployed/

More than 1,000 people were arrested in Miami Beach over the weekend after countless Spring Breakers descended on the city; destroying property, trashing local businesses, and partying on the streets as police tried to restore order.

“Pointing to over 1,000 arrests in one of the nation’s top party spots, Miami Beach officials warned Sunday that the unruly spring break crowd gathering by the thousands, fighting in the streets, destroying restaurant property and refusing to wear masks has become a serious threat to public safety,” reports the Associated Press.

UPDATE: Curfews and causeway closures to control unruly spring break crowds in South Beach will be extended through April 12, the Miami Beach City Commission unanimously decided Sunday. https://t.co/kUoQ6uhIXD pic.twitter.com/9yKkxGvott — South Florida Sun Sentinel (@SunSentinel) March 21, 2021

Officials in Miami Beach on Sunday extended an emergency curfew for up to three weeks. The move came a day after South Beach descended into chaos, with the police struggling to control spring break crowds and making scores of arrests.https://t.co/7bHh67VYc9 — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 22, 2021

“Law enforcement officers from at least four other agencies, along with SWAT teams, were added to help contain the raucous crowds, but it wasn’t enough. After days of partying, including several confrontations with police, Miami Beach officials enacted a highly unorthodox curfew Saturday from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m., forcing restaurants to stop outdoor seating entirely during the three-day emergency period, and encouraging local businesses to voluntarily shut down,” adds the AP.

Read the full report here.

