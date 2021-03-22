http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/AYUwckED1uQ/

Left-wing comedian and former TV Host Chelsea Handler joked last week that she slammed into trees while skiing in Canada, suffering broken toes and a torn meniscus.

Handler took to her Instagram account to laugh at how she veered into a group of trees on the slopes during her stay in British Columbia, Canada. The left-wing activist and TV producer posted images showing her laughing and frolicking in the snow after piling into some fir trees. “Whoopsie doodle,” Handler jokingly wrote on a video of the first smash-up.

“I keep falling like this. I mean, you’re supposed to teach me,” a laughing Handler is heard saying in the video. “I skied into one tree today, and ski patrol was skiing with me… I mean, it’s just ridiculous. I get no respect from the mountain.”

However, on Sunday, the laughing took a different tone when it appears that Handler suffered some injuries after smashing into the trees yet again.

In her Instagram Story post, Handler described her injuries, saying “One’s definitely broken the other might just be in a bad mood and my arm broke a tree, but I can ski down almost anything now.”

Although Handler’s skiing skills have improved immensely this year after a private instructor “dragged my ass through some serious s–t,” she has also documented her tumbles on social media.

The reports of her injury, though, did not sit well with Handler. On Monday, she scolded Page Six on Twitter, insisting that she “did not have an accident.”

“I did not have a ski accident. I’ve had many accidents over time, but I was just sharing on Instagram; not a news story. So stupid. Chelsea Handler tears meniscus, breaks two toes in ski accident,” she tweeted.

I did not have a ski accident. I’ve had many accidents over time, but I was just sharing on Instagram; not a news story. So stupid. Chelsea Handler tears meniscus, breaks two toes in ski accident https://t.co/q6FSziC6Di — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) March 22, 2021

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

