http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/yh9yg6Whf-s/

Simon & Schuster is publishing a new children’s book that will celebrate the life of Dr. Anthony Fauci by chronicling his Brooklyn upbringing and tracing his medical career to become “America’s doctor.”

Dr. Fauci: How a Boy from Brooklyn Became America’s Doctor is set to hit bookshelves June 29. Author Kate Messner unveiled the cover art for the book on Sunday.

It’s cover reveal day for DR. FAUCI: HOW A BOY FROM BROOKLYN BECAME AMERICA’S DOCTOR! I’m so excited to share Alexandra Bye’s amazing cover art for our picture book biography – out 6/29 from @SimonKIDS. Available for pre-order now: https://t.co/f8OxdyPeTf pic.twitter.com/xyF195JNHO — katemessner (@KateMessner) March 21, 2021

The publisher’s official description says the author conducted interviews with Dr. Fauci for the new book:

This engaging narrative, which draws from interviews the author did with Dr. Fauci himself, follows Anthony from his Brooklyn beginnings through medical school and his challenging role working with seven US presidents to tackle some of the biggest public health challenges of the past fifty years, including the COVID-19 pandemic. Extensive backmatter rounds out Dr. Fauci’s story with a timeline, recommended reading, a full spread of facts about vaccines and how they work, and Dr. Fauci’s own tips for future scientists.

Dr. Fauci, 80, has become a media darling since he began appearing at then-President Donald Trump’s daily coronavirus press briefings last year. He has appeared on the covers of Time and In Style magazines, made the rounds on the late night shows, and is the subject of the upcoming Nat Geo documentary Fauci, which praises him as a “hero.”

At the same time, Dr. Fauci, who is the country’s highest paid federal employee, has come under fire for making contradictory statements about masks and pushing devastating economic lockdowns that have done little to stop the spread of the virus.

Early in the pandemic, he discouraged people from wearing masks, saying they weren’t effective in stopping the virus. He later changed his position, saying “masks work.”

More recently, Dr. Fauci spoke in favor of double masking, saying two masks are more effective than one. But the doctor subsequently backtracked, saying that “there’s no data that indicates that that is going to make a difference.”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

