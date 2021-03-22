https://justthenews.com/world/asia/north-korea-and-china-reaffirm-alliance-suggests-team-against-hostile-forces?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un and China’s Xi Xingping shared messages Tuesday urging the other to reaffirm their alliance as China faces contentious talks with the Biden administration.

North Korea’s official news agency said Tuesday that Kim called for “unity and cooperation” with China against “hostile forces,” according to the Associated Press.

According to the North Korean Central News Agency, Xi responded, calling North Korea a “valuable asset” and shared Kim’s opinions of alliance against the West.

The news agency said Kim’s message “stressed the need to strengthen the unity and cooperation between the two parties and two countries to cope with the hostile forces’ all-round challenges and obstructive moves.”

The leaders’ messages to each another follow difficult, face-to-face talks last week between China and the U.S.

North Korea argued its goal in reaffirming their relationship with China is “to vigorously advance the cause of socialism by dint of friendship and unity, the message expressed belief that the cooperation between the two parties would continue to go well and the friendly relations between the two countries would grow stronger, as required by the times and in conformity with the desires, wishes and core interests of the two peoples this significant year,” according to Newsweek.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

