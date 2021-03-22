https://justthenews.com/world/asia/china-russia-officials-meet-show-unity-against-eu-us?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Russian and Chinese foreign affairs ministers met Tuesday and affirmed their countries mutual support and criticized the United States and the European Union for their recent sanctions and accusations of human rights abuses.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov initially met with his Chinese counterpart Wanf Yi in the southern Chinese city of Nanning on Monday.

They released statements Tuesday, according to the Associated Press, complaining about United States’ alleged meddling in other nations affairs while also urging the U.S. to rejoin the international Iran nuclear deal.

“Interference in a sovereign nation’s internal affairs under the excuse of ‘advancing democracy’ is unacceptable,” the joint statement said.

The statements follow the U.S. and the European Union’s recent push to extend sanctions onto China and Russia.

Both diplomats are hoping to call a United Nations Security Council meeting to discuss their grievances, according to the Telegraph.

China has recently been the subject of international attention due to its treatment of the Uyghur people, a Muslim ethnic minority. Many accuse the Chinese of committing genocide against the community, which is one cause for the sanctions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

