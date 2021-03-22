https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/civics-quiz-how-many-states-are-considering-compact-scrap-electoral?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

It’s time for the Just the News-Heritage Action for America weekly civics quiz, a chance to sharpen your knowledge about how government works and what political leaders are actually doing.

This week’s topic is the popular voter versus the electoral college.

The National Popular Vote Interstate Compact is an effort to create an end-run around the Constitution’s electoral college system, where electors are chosen for president and vice president in each state based on the candidates’ who won that state’s popular vote.

The compact would allow participating states to force electors to choose the national vote winner, not the winner of the state’s popular vote.

Do you know how many state legislatures are considering the compact? Test your knowledge here. The correct answer will be revealed on the John Solomon Reports podcast Wednesday.

