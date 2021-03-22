https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/couple-buys-socal-dream-home-seller-refuses-move-covid-eviction-moratorium-loophole/

Meanwhile in the 3rd world Socialist utopia of California…

A couple bought their dream home in Riverside, California in January, 2020 and they still haven’t moved in because the seller refuses to move out.

Tracie and Myles Albert paid $560,000 in cash for a 4 bedroom home and closed escrow on January 31, 2020, but the seller is squatting in the property under a Covid eviction moratorium loophole.

The home was free and clear except for a $30,000 tax lien which got cleared up quickly and all parties signed escrow papers and the sale was completed.

The couple has contacted authorities to get the squatter out of the home, but because of the Covid pandemic, they’ve gotten no where.

“It’s just draining, emotionally and financially,” Tracie told Fox 11.

Fox 11 reported:

When Tracie and Myles Albert purchased a beautiful four-bedroom house in Riverside, California they never realized that at the end of escrow the seller would suddenly refuse to give up the keys and leave. “We own the house, outright. That’s our house and it’s all in a contract, written, legal, done. He’s been paid the money in his account. How could we have no rights to go into our home,” asked Myles. Taylor says, “It’s genuinely unfathomable to me that we live in a state where something like this is even possible. They closed escrow on this home January 31, 2020.” The Alberts and Taylor have contacted authorities and tried to get the seller evicted but because of the pandemic, they’ve gotten nowhere. “They have this case under a COVID tenant situation, of no evictions when it doesn’t fall under that at all. This transaction went through in January 2020 before any of that, it isn’t a renter who was getting thrown out. It’s the guy who collected all of this money,” stated Myles. Eviction Attorney Dennis Block says, “This year alone, we’ve handled at least 7 maybe 8 cases of this exact type of situation.” “This person is not a tenant, it’s a previous owner who is enjoying the benefits of the money that was transferred to his account but of course doesn’t want to move out of the premises that he no longer owns,” Block stated.

Tracie said: “I tried watering the lawn one time and he came out and ripped my sprinkler lines, ripped all the wires. The Palm trees are dying, everything was beautiful and everything is dying.” Law enforcement told her husband: “If you were in Arizona, if you were in Nevada, this wouldn’t be a problem, you would just go take your house back. But in California, like our hands are tied, even though we’re on your side, there’s nothing we can do.”

