The hygiene company Harry’s dropped advertising on The Daily Wire last week apparently in response to an anonymous Twitter account with nearly no followers.

A Twitter account that had garnered 5 followers by Monday afternoon posted on March 7 a message to Harry’s objecting to its advertising on The Daily Wire’s “The Michael Knowles Show” for its allegedly “homophobic and transphobic content.”

“Thanks for bringing this up,” Harry’s responded on Friday. “We condemn the views in this video, which are inexcusable & at odds with our longtime support of the LGBTQ+ community. We’ve ended our relationship with this show & are looking into our sponsorships to prevent any values misalignment going forward.”

Jeremy Boreing, co-CEO and cofounder of The Daily Wire, hit back at Harry’s on Monday, slamming the hygiene company for suggesting that “conservatives don’t deserve great razors.”

“Harry’s makes great razors. That’s why we’ve been proud to advertise them for years. We know @harrys doesn’t share our values. Who cares? Economic decisions shouldn’t be political decisions. But now Harry’s has decided to declare that conservatives don’t deserve great razors,” Boreing tweeted. “I mean, I’m sure they’ll still take your money, but they don’t want to be SEEN taking it by woke Twitter accounts with 2 – yes, 2 – followers. What matters to Harry’s is being seen by the left as ideologically pure.”

The anonymous account specifically objected to a September 2018 episode of Knowles’ show in which he interviewed Joseph Nicolosi Jr., the founder of the Reintegrative Therapy Association which provides “support for men with unwanted same-sex sexual attractions.” The anonymous account, which claims to be operated by a high school student, also said Knowles “equates being trans to having schizophrenia.”

“Of course, Harry’s has always known our values,” Boreing continued. “Heck, the clip they’re ‘mad’ about is from [2018]! All that happened here is they got caught – caught committing the ‘inexcusable’ sin of selling good products to good people with different political values. That’s where we are.”

“In a healthy society, you don’t have to base every single association on shared opinions. Ours is not a healthy society. Hollywood, the media, the academy, and now Harry’s Razors all want you to know you are not welcome in their world. Believe them,” he added. “Finally, it’s worth noting advertisers leave all the time for all sorts of reasons. That’s totally appropriate. They have their own businesses to run. But to CONDEMN our product – and thus our audience – after we’ve PROMOTED your product is a**holish behavior. Screw Harry’s.”

In February, The Daily Wire partnered with actress Gina Carano after she was cut from Disney’s “The Mandalorian” purportedly over a tweet comparing the political environment in the United States to 1930s Germany. Critics accused Disney of firing the actress over her conservative beliefs, and reports suggested that the push to cut Carano had been in the works for months before Carano’s tweet.

The Daily Wire and Carano decided to work together on an upcoming film to push back against “cancel culture” that targets people who disagree with progressive politics. The ideology has motivated activists to target advertisers on right-wing outlets, as well as individuals such as Carano over political disagreements.

“I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob,” Carano said in a statement announcing her decision to partner with The Daily Wire. “I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same. They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them.”

