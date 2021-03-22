https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/03/22/dan-crenshaw-drops-all-the-receipts-when-msnbcs-mehdi-hasan-trash-talks-him-after-interview-on-bidensbordercrisis/

Only small-minded jagoffs interview someone then jump on Twitter to trash-talk after the fact.

Then again, it is MSNBC we’re talking about so … yeah.

He could have at least, ahem, tagged him.

On @MSNBC tonight, I asked GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw why he said on Fox, twice, that Biden has been telling migrants “we’re not gonna deport you,” given 72% of migrants apprehended at the border in Feb were expelled straight away. Watch his, ahem, response: pic.twitter.com/VJa5t1rtik — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) March 22, 2021

Cowardly.

Luckily Dan saw it and responded with lots and lots of receipts.

Maybe because that’s exactly what Biden has been saying. And thousands of people listened. Facts are troubling things at @msnbc https://t.co/B0Xtoh5RTC pic.twitter.com/o8bm1bM3RP — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) March 22, 2021

Boo and yah.

Always keep the receipts, folks.

Not to mention we heard it directly from an illegal immigrant, that ‘basically’ they chose to come now because of Biden. We get it, the Left really needs to distract from what is happening at the border because it is truly a crisis that Biden himself caused, but this is just embarrassing.

And then to come on Twitter and talk smack?

C’mon man!

***

Related:

‘Trump made us do it!’ MSNBC’s excuse for why media ‘fell for’ Andrew Cuomo’s ‘good guy act’ belongs in BULLS**T Hall of Fame

‘Yup, his brain IS broken’: Thread of Aaron Rupar owning HIMSELF over and over again is BRUTAL … and seriously hilarious

And THERE it is! Illegal immigrant accidentally says the quiet part about Biden OUT LOUD (watch)

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

