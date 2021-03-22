https://www.newsmax.com/politics/filibuster-fix-our-senate-sixteen-thirty-fund/2021/03/22/id/1014663/
About The Author
Related Posts
‘I Will . . . Dismantle Them’: Critical Race Theory Critic Christopher Ruffo Ready to Debate the Anti-American New York Times
February 26, 2021
Cuomo’s Nursing Home Scandal Should Have Already Done Him In
March 13, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy