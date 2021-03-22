https://www.oann.com/deadly-incident-at-rio-grande-amid-bidens-lax-border-policies/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=deadly-incident-at-rio-grande-amid-bidens-lax-border-policies

UPDATED 7:49 AM PT – Monday, March 22, 2021

The Biden administration has been silent on a human smuggling attempt, which ended in multiple fatalities.

The U.S. Border Patrol Laredo Sector recently announced two migrants drown while trying to cross the Rio Grande, which is one of the main rivers located in the southwestern United States and northern Mexico.

According to officials, this recent incident occurred after a group of people exited a vehicle and then attempted to swim to Mexico.

This afternoon, United States Border Patrol agents from the Laredo Sector foiled a human smuggling attempt at the end of… Posted by US Border Patrol Laredo Sector on Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Critics have said Joe Biden is encouraging immigrants to cross the border illegally by rescinding President Trump’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy.

While Customs and Border Protection has not yet released a statement, several people are reportedly in custody following the incident and an investigation is ongoing. Meanwhile, thousands of illegal aliens have established a tent city in Tijuana, Mexico as they wait their turn to attempt crossing the U.S. border.

This photo was taken 6 days ago on private land at the border. This is what a crisis looks like. pic.twitter.com/rO7bHiresL — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) March 19, 2021

Some of the migrants claimed, Joe Biden promised to let them in to the U.S. and give immigration status to everyone. This notion inspired them to amass at the southern border. They also noted, Mexico does not support their presence at the border anymore.

“President Biden needs to send us an organization or the U.S. authorities…that they represent us because on the contrary, the Mexican authorities, the only thing we have received from them is indifference,” stated Janina Medina, a Honduran migrant. “Please, we need to be heard.”

The majority of migrants admitted the only reason this border surge has taken place is because Biden is currently in the White House.

