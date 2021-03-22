https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/developing-karl-rove-hold-major-fundraiser-never-trumper-adam-kinzinger/

Karl Rove will hold a bigtime virtual fundraiser on March 31 for vocal Trump-hater Adam Kinzinger.

Top GOP donors from Illinois are expected to attend this fundraiser.

Adam Kinzinger, the poor man’s Mitt Romney, is one of the most vocal Trump-haters in the US Congress.

Kinzinger gladly voted to impeach President Trump in January along with 9 other Republican lawmakers.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported:

A fundraiser for Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., will be headlined by Karl Rove and co-hosted by a who’s who of Illinois Republicans, a show of political strength coming as ex-President Donald Trump vows revenge against GOP House members who voted to impeach him.

The co-hosts — there are more than 150 on the invitation obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times — include two high-ranking Trump appointees from Illinois: Ron Gidwitz, Trump’s former ambassador to Belgium and acting ambassador to the European Union, and Barbara Stewart, the ex-chief executive officer of AmeriCorps.

Kinzinger is one of 10 Republicans to vote with House Democrats to impeach Trump for “incitement of insurrection” for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol as Congress was taking the final steps to validate Joe Biden’s presidential election.

Kinzinger has emerged as a national leader of the non-Trump wing of the Republican Party because of his willingness to denounce conspiracy theories and Trump’s embrace of the lie that he won the election. He was also one of 11 Republicans to vote with Democrats to strip freshman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., from committees for her embrace of QAnon conspiracy theories and threats to harm Democrats.