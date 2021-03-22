https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/developing-police-respond-active-shooter-grocery-store-boulder-colorado-videos/

Aerial photo courtesy of Fox31

Police responded to an active shooter at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado on Monday afternoon.

ALERT: Active Shooter at the King Soopers on Table Mesa. AVOID THE AREA. PIO is en-route. — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 22, 2021

According to preliminary (unconfirmed) reports, several people are injured and there are reports of police scanner traffic indicating possible fatalities.

TRENDING: Newsmax Reporter Emerald Robinson Grills Psaki: ‘Why Are Illegal Aliens Getting Hotel Rooms When National Guard Were Left to Sleep in Parking Garages and Given Contaminated Food?’ (VIDEO)

A video shows multiple people injured (possibly deceased) and down on the ground as shots are fired.

WATCH (warning graphic):

DEVELOPING: Police are responding to an active shooter at a supermarket in #Boulder, Colorado. Graphic video shows multiple people injured. (GRAPHIC VIDEO) pic.twitter.com/mKKCRV9Dm8 — YWN REPORTER (@YWNReporter) March 22, 2021

ABC News reported:

A law enforcement source told ABC News that officers responded to a report of someone shot in the parking area, and when they arrived at the scene, a suspect opened fire on them. The suspect allegedly used a long gun, according to sources. There are reports of injuries, but no further details are currently available, according to a source. Several law enforcement agencies quickly arrived at the scene, including the state SWAT team.

Police surrounded the grocery store and ordered the shooter to come out of the building with his hands up.

WATCH:

Boulder police were seen leading a person away in handcuffs.

He’s bleeding, but able to walk.

The cuffed person was put on a stretcher and taken away in an ambulance.

He’s on a stretcher now, but his hands were clearly behind his back as he walked over to the ambulance. pic.twitter.com/UHzlogods0 — Rob Zerwekh (@zerwekh) March 22, 2021

Colorado Governor Jared Polis released a statement on the shooting.

Like my fellow Coloradans, I am closely watching unfolding events at King Soopers in Boulder. My prayers are with our fellow Coloradans in this time of sadness and grief as we learn more about the extent of the tragedy. — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) March 22, 2021

DEVELOPING…please check back for updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

