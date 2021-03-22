https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/developing-police-respond-active-shooter-grocery-store-boulder-colorado-videos/

Aerial photo courtesy of Fox31

Police responded to an active shooter at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado on Monday afternoon.

According to preliminary (unconfirmed) reports, several people are injured and there are reports of police scanner traffic indicating possible fatalities.

A video shows multiple people injured (possibly deceased) and down on the ground as shots are fired.

WATCH (warning graphic):

ABC News reported:

A law enforcement source told ABC News that officers responded to a report of someone shot in the parking area, and when they arrived at the scene, a suspect opened fire on them.

The suspect allegedly used a long gun, according to sources.

There are reports of injuries, but no further details are currently available, according to a source.

Several law enforcement agencies quickly arrived at the scene, including the state SWAT team.

Police surrounded the grocery store and ordered the shooter to come out of the building with his hands up.

WATCH:

Boulder police were seen leading a person away in handcuffs.

He’s bleeding, but able to walk.

The cuffed person was put on a stretcher and taken away in an ambulance.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis released a statement on the shooting.

DEVELOPING…please check back for updates.

