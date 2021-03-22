https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/brad-wilmouth/2021/03/21/disgraced-brian-williams-promotes-disgraced-lincoln-project

On MSNBC Thursday night, disgraced former NBC News anchor Brian Williams returned to promoting the disgraced anti-Republican Lincoln Project as he played a new ad by the group as they shamelessly blamed Donald Trump for a reported increase in crimes against Asian Americans.

Williams — who previously promoted the organization of bitter former Republicans for months but then quietly stopped mentioning it in late January as more of the group’s corruption started becoming public — played the entire ad at the end of his The11th Hour show.

After recalling the horrific mass murder that including the killings of several Asian American women in Atlanta, Williams set up the spot: “While the election may be over, the folks over at the Lincoln Project put together a video compilation with an unmistakable message — that words matter.”

The ad began with a clip of CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King recalling the deadly attack on several spas in Atlanta, followed by several clips of Trump from when he was President making references to the Wuhan virus, calling it either the “Chinese virus” or “king flu.” The ad began:

GAYLE KING, CO-ANCHOR OF CBS THIS MORNING: A string of deadly shootings at massage parlors in the Atlanta area could be linked to a wave of attacks against Asian Americans. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Chinese virus. PRESIDENT TRUMP: Kung flu. PRESIDENT TRUMP: Kung flu.

The rest of the ad consisted of similar clips going back and forth between news reports about violent attacks on Asian Americans, followed by clips of Trump making similar references to the COVID-19 virus. In all, nine different soundbites of Trump from various speeches were used.

After the ad which blatantly tried to blame Trump for murder, Williams wrapped up: “Powerful message to take us off the air tonight.”

Williams has so far still not informed viewers of any of the Lincoln Project’s dirty laundry, including co-founder John Weaver’s history of sexually harassing underage boys and questions about how the organization has used its money,

By contrast, stridently left-wing MSNBC weekend host Mehdi Hasan recently did a better job of being a journalist on the subject than did Williams. As Lincoln Project senior advisor Stuart Stevens appeared as a guest on another one of Hasan’s shows — which airs on the NBC-affiliated Peacock network — he brought up the organization’s credibility problems:

I do have to ask you about the Lincoln Project while I have you — which, in recent weeks, was rocked by accusations of a coverup of sexual misconduct by one co-founder, side deals worth millions of dollars to its principals, plus a variety of other recriminations, accusations, resignations. And last month, Kurt Bardella — who was a Lincoln Project advisor like you — tweeted, quote, “Just shut it down already — it’s over.”

He then played a clip of MSNBC contributor and former Lincoln Project member Susan del Percio being critical of the group: “The Lincoln Project, well, I don’t know how it survives. This is, again, this is reporting that just shows how dysfunctional the Lincoln Project has become. (editing jump) The people at the top are disappointing, to say the very least. And I just hope they’re not found to be criminals.”

Hasan then pressed: “Stuart, your own former advisors are hoping you’re not criminals and calling for you to be shut down. Where does that leave your organization?”

He then followed up further pressing Stevens about how the group spends its money.

By contrast, the last time Stevens appeared as a guest on The 11th Hour a couple of weeks ago, Williams merely introduced him as a “senior advisor” for the Lincoln Project with no mention of the group’s problems.

MSNBC The 11th Hour with Brian Williams March 18, 2021 11:58 p.m. BRIAN WILLIAMS: Last thing before we go tonight, the sad shrines that have come to life outside local businesses in the Atlanta metro area, to mark the senseless, twisted and tragic loss of life, and the toll on innocent Asian Americans apparently killed for showing up to work and going about their lives, as a great Southerner once said, trying to make a living and doing the best they can. While the election may be over, the folks over at the Lincoln Project put together a video compilation with an unmistakable message — that words matter. GAYLE KING, CO-ANCHOR OF CBS THIS MORNING: A string of deadly shootings at massage parlors in the Atlanta area could be linked to a wave of attacks against Asian Americans. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Chinese virus. PRESIDENT TRUMP: Kung flu. PRESIDENT TRUMP: Kung flu. ADRIANA DIAZ, ANCHOR OF CBS WEEKEND NEWS: — disturbing surge of attacks against Asian Americans. PRESIDENT TRUMP: — the Chinese flu — PRESIDENT TRUMP: — the Chinese virus — PRESIDENT TRUMP: — China virus — CLIP FROM CBS NEWS: Asian hate crimes surged by 150 percent across 16 cities in 2020 — PRESIDENT TRUMP: — the China virus — PRESIDENT TRUMP: — the China flu — — a man spit not once, but three times in the direction of a 25-year-old Asian American woman and her baby, calling them, quote, “the Chinese virus” PRESIDENT TRUMP: — the Chinese virus. BRIAN WILLIAMS: Powerful message to take us off the air tonight. (…) Peacock Network The Mehdi Hasan Show MEHDI HASAN: I do have to ask you about the Lincoln Project while i have you — which, in recent weeks, was rocked by accusations of a coverup of sexual misconduct by one co-founder, side deals worth millions of dollars to its principals, plus a variety of other recriminations, accusations, resignations. And last month, Kurt Bardella — who was a Lincoln Project advisor like you — tweeted, quote, “Just shut ot down already — it’s over.” And another ex-advisor — Susan del Percio — she told me on this show last week, well, have a listen to what she said. SUSAN DEL PERCIO, MSNBC CONTRIBUTOR: The Lincoln Project, well, I don’t know how it survives. This is, again, this is reporting that just shows how dysfunctional the Lincoln Project has become. (editing jump) The people at the top are disappointing, to say the very least. And I just hope they’re not found to be criminals. HASAN: Stuart, your own former advisors are hoping you’re not criminals and calling for you to be shot down. Where does that leave your organization?

