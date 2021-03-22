http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/e6n3B7znyns/

Former President Donald Trump strongly criticized President Joe Biden in an interview Monday for reopening the border by rolling back tough immigration policies and creating a new migrant crisis.

“They’ll be coming up by the millions,” Trump said about the flood of migrants crossing the border into the United States. The former president discussed the border crisis with Fox News host Lisa Boothe in a podcast interview released Monday.

Trump warned Americans the crisis would get far worse during the Biden administration, even though record numbers were already crossing the border.

“It’s nothing compared to what’s going to be in a couple of months,” he said.

Trump noted Latin American countries like El Salvador, Honduras, and Guatemala were “not sending up their finest” to the United States and even warned that even people from the Middle East were again crossing the border.

“As I said before, you have some very bad hombres coming up and we’re taking them into our country and it’s insane,” Trump said.

He emphasized that, once migrants were released into the country, they would disappear.

“They go into our country. We never find them again; they never come back, a very tiny percentage comes back,” he said.

The former president told Americans Biden made a big mistake by ending effective policies like “Remain in Mexico” which could have prevented the crisis on the border.

“We had it down to an absolute science; it was a beautiful thing to see,” Trump said.

He also urged Biden to finish the wall on the Southern border.

“It’s just crazy that they’re not finishing the wall.”

