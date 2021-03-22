https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/22/dont-come-over-jen-psaki-says-the-biden-administrations-message-to-migrants-is-the-same-as-its-always-been/

As Twitchy reported, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was made to squirm a bit Monday when asked about the Biden administration awarding an $86 million contract to house 1,200 migrants in hotel rooms while National Guard troops guarding the Capitol against that next right-wing militia attack were left sleeping in parking garages.

We wish there were more of a lead-in to this clip of Psaki telling a reporter that the Biden administration’s message to migrants is what it’s always been. In early February, Psaki told migrants that “now is not the time” to come. Last week, in an interview with George Stephanopoulos, President Biden said plainly, “Don’t come over …. Don’t leave your town or city or community.”

Of course, that doesn’t line up with the debate flashback of Biden telling migrants seeking asylum to “immediately surge to the border” or with his campaign promise to put a moratorium on deportations for the first 100 days of his administration. The message seemed pretty clear: Get here in the first 100 days and you won’t be deported.

Biden’s press secretary refuses to acknowledge that the Biden admin has made any mistakes in connection with the border crisis that was created by their staggering ignorance and incompetence. pic.twitter.com/D86scA1u0x — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) March 22, 2021

Here’s yet another video of candidate Joe Biden vs. President Joe Biden:

Biden then: “You should come.” Biden now: I never said people should come.pic.twitter.com/KZDNWY7ssr — The First (@TheFirstonTV) March 17, 2021

What message is that? The message that made people think they wouldn’t be stopped at the border? That anyone in custody would be released? That’s what I interpreted it as. — Tommy B (@MistedTwister) March 22, 2021

The only ones who made any mistakes were the voters. Biden had every intention to wreak havoc at he border. Chaos and disorder are the tools of the communist party. — Roth Combover Fan Club (@RothCombover) March 22, 2021

Have you EVER seen any democrat take responsibility for anything? That would require some maturity. — Ryder (@PresElect_Ryder) March 22, 2021

We need to change the rhetoric. It’s not that they have created a crisis, they are executing a strategy. They need for this to look like a failure of policy to get cover. They would not be able to blatantly issue EOs for this. Therefore, as they say, not a crisis but strategy. — PoorRichie (@DescipleofBen) March 22, 2021

Was near the Immigration office today, LEGAL immigrants smiling ear to ear taking photos with the American flag in their hand. Maybe media should go talk to them about this “new immigration process.” What a slap in the face to them, even my 15 yr old called it out. — Prosecco&Pitties (@fizzandpits) March 22, 2021

Overwhelming incompetence… — Keith Wagner (@TheKeWag) March 22, 2021

And here’s “One-Horse Pony” Peter Doocy asking a similar question:

Peter Doocy: “Now that Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley are letting adult migrants go without even issuing notices to appear. Is the Biden immigration policy just becoming more of like the honor system?” Psaki: “That is an inaccurate depiction of what’s happening” pic.twitter.com/ao1PC201Ky — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 22, 2021

Doocy brings the receipts, noting Biden said two years ago that anyone who “want[s] to flee…should come” and “deserve to be heard,” but now wants to insist that people should “come over.” Instead of answer the question, Psaki says Doocy was missing “the full context.” (2/) pic.twitter.com/cBVvIfOld9 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 22, 2021

These next two questions from Peter Doocy 🔥: What is his concern about this being a super spreader event where you’ve got 400 — kids stuffed into a pod built for 260?

But where else in the country would it be ok to have 400 people in a space for 260 during the pandemic? pic.twitter.com/yFyMHI3SDp — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 22, 2021

How long before @pdoocy has his credentials revoked? — Jonathan Weimar (@j_weimar) March 22, 2021

If only CNN’s Jim Acosta were still their White House correspondent he could jump over some chairs and forcibly grab the mic from Doocy.

