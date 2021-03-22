https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/22/dont-come-over-jen-psaki-says-the-biden-administrations-message-to-migrants-is-the-same-as-its-always-been/

As Twitchy reported, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was made to squirm a bit Monday when asked about the Biden administration awarding an $86 million contract to house 1,200 migrants in hotel rooms while National Guard troops guarding the Capitol against that next right-wing militia attack were left sleeping in parking garages.

We wish there were more of a lead-in to this clip of Psaki telling a reporter that the Biden administration’s message to migrants is what it’s always been. In early February, Psaki told migrants that “now is not the time” to come. Last week, in an interview with George Stephanopoulos, President Biden said plainly, “Don’t come over …. Don’t leave your town or city or community.”

Of course, that doesn’t line up with the debate flashback of Biden telling migrants seeking asylum to “immediately surge to the border” or with his campaign promise to put a moratorium on deportations for the first 100 days of his administration. The message seemed pretty clear: Get here in the first 100 days and you won’t be deported.

Here’s yet another video of candidate Joe Biden vs. President Joe Biden:

And here’s “One-Horse Pony” Peter Doocy asking a similar question:

If only CNN’s Jim Acosta were still their White House correspondent he could jump over some chairs and forcibly grab the mic from Doocy.

