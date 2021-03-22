https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/doordash-deliver-covid-19-test-kits?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The food delivery company DoorDash will start allowing drivers to deliver COVID-19 test kits to customers, as part of a partnership with two health care companies.

DoorDash said Monday that is partnering in the effort with Vault Health and Everlywell, which will provide the tests and get results back to customer-patients within 24 to 48 hours.

Vault Health’s kit costs $119, and Everlywell’s costs $109, according to a DoorDash’s statement.

“Vault makes diagnostic testing easy, comfortable, and very fast across the US. Our partnership with DoorDash unlocks same-day access to our easy to collect saliva COVID test, allowing a patient to spit into a tube and receive their results in 24 hours,” said Vault Health founder and CEO Jason Feldman.

The program will be begin in 20 U.S. cities including cities of Baltimore, Chicago, Houston, Las Vegas, Phoenix and San Diego.

Dr. Marisa Cruz, head of Clinical Affairs at Everlywell, called the partnership a “significant step forward for public health.”

DoorDash announced in February its plans to provide 30,000 virus test kits at a discount to restaurant owners, according to The Hill.

