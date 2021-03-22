http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Mcikx9FuglI/

Chinese officials gave Secretary of State Antony Blinken a metaphorical “swirly in the toilet” when they echoed Democrat and leftist denigration of America as “racist,” assessed Charles Hurt, Washington Times opinion editor and Breitbart News columnist, on Monday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow, author of Breaking the News: Exposing the Establishment Media’s Hidden Deals and Secret Corruption.

“Tony Blinken [was] embarrassing the entire country when he did this pusillanimous speech to the Chinese in Anchorage,” Marlow said of Blinken’s conduct with his Chinese counterparts, “and then they just dunked in his face, and then he basically accepted all their dunks.”

Hurt replied, “He got a swirly in the toilet.”

Marlow remarked, “[Blinken] got a swirly from the Chinese. That’s exactly what he did. Unbelievable. That’s so good. That’s so perfect. That’s exactly what it was, and he accepted all their complaints about us.” He continued, saying Blinken appeared surprised by the Chinese diplomatic delegation’s denigration of America as rife with “racism” and “human rights” abuses.

LISTEN:

Marlow highlighted the parallels between China’s framing of America as “racist” and the narratives pushed by Democrats, the broader left, and associated campaigns like Black Lives Matter. “I don’t think Tony Blinken reads Chinese media, because this is exactly how they talk about America every day,” Marlow noted. “They call us racist every day, they echo what Black Lives Matter says about America every day, and that’s how they use us against us.” Hurt concurred, “It was almost like [China] ripped off the Democrat platform and threw it in their faces.” Breitbart News Daily broadcasts live on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

