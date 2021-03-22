https://www.dailywire.com/news/former-dni-chief-ufos-seen-that-replicate-technology-unavailable-to-humans

Speaking to Maria Bartiromo of Fox News, former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said that UFOs have been spotted that replicate actions human beings do not have the technology for and break the sound barrier without a sonic boom. He stated that “there are a lot more sightings than have been made public,” adding that in some instances, it was not a single pilot or satellite that noticed the extraterrestrial activity, but a host of sensors that detected it.

Speaking of a report to be issued that will reveal much of what the federal government knows about UFOs, Ratcliffe asserted, “There actually is a program that’s been in place for a few years in terms of a task force that has been there under the National Defense Authorization Act, but as you correctly point out, Maria, there’s now a report that will be issued by the Pentagon, by the Secretary of Defense and the Director of National Intelligence. I actually wanted to get this information out and declassified before I left office, but we weren’t able to get it down into an unclassified format that we could talk about quickly enough.”

“But frankly, there are a lot more sightings than have been made public. Some of those have been declassified,” Ratcliffe continued. “And when we talk about sightings, we’re talking about objects that have been seen by Navy or Air Force pilots, or have been picked up by satellite imagery that frankly engage in actions that are difficult to explain — movements that are hard to replicate, that we don’t have the technology for, or traveling at speeds that exceed the sound barrier without a sonic boom.”

“So, in short, things that we are observing that are difficult to explain,” he said. “And so, there’s actually quite a few of those, and I think that that information is being gathered and will be put put in a way that the American people can see. We always, when we see these things, we always look for a plausible explanation. Weather can cause disturbances, visual disturbances; sometimes we wonder whether or not our adversaries have technologies that are a little bit further down the road than we thought or that we realized, but there are instances where we do not have good explanations for some of the things that we’ve seen. When that information becomes declassified, I’ll be able to talk a little more about that.”

Bartiromo asked, “Can you tell us where it was seen?”

“Actually, all over the world,” Ratcliffe replied. “There have been sightings all over the world. When we talk about sightings, the other thing I will tell you is, it’s not just a pilot or just a satellite, or some intelligence collection. Usually we have multiple sensors that are picking up these things, and some of these are unexplained phenomenon, and there is actually quite a few more than have been made public, so I think it’ll be healthy for as much of this information to get out there as possible.”

The federal government has a deadline of June 1 to release its report, which was part of a $2.3 trillion COVID relief bill signed by former President Trump in December.

A secret Defense Department program created in 2007 and supposedly closed in 2012 investigated reports of unidentified flying objects, even reporting footage from a Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet showing an aircraft surrounded by some kind of glowing aura traveling at high speed and rotating as it moved.

As The New York Times reported, $22 million was spent on the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program, which was supervised by a military intelligence official, Luis Elizondo, from the fifth floor of the Pentagon’s C Ring. Although the program was officially ended in 2012, the Times reported that backers of the program insisted that officials were still investigating incidents reported to them by service members.

The Times added that the program produced documents reporting aircraft seemingly racing with no visible signs of propulsion or hovering with no identifiable means of lift. More: “Officials with the program have also studied videos of encounters between unknown objects and American military aircraft — including one released in August of a whitish oval object, about the size of a commercial plane, chased by two Navy F/A-18F fighter jets from the aircraft carrier Nimitz off the coast of San Diego in 2004.”

Elizondo told the Telegraph, “In my opinion, if this was a court of law, we have reached the point of ‘beyond reasonable doubt.’ I hate to use the term UFO but that’s what we’re looking at … I think it’s pretty clear this is not us, and it’s not anyone else, so no one has to ask questions where they’re from. … There was never any display of hostility, but the way they maneuvered, in ways no one else in the world had, you have to be conscious something could happen.”

