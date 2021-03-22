https://cnsnews.com/index.php/blog/kim/former-ice-director-children-are-going-die-over-biden-giving-green-light-trafficking

“Children are going to die” over the Biden administration giving a “green light” to child and sex trafficking, claimed President Donald Trump’s former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Sunday’s “Life, Liberty & Levin.”

“Less than three percent of all Central Americans who get ordered removed by a federal judge have left this country,” said Tom Homan, conservative host Mark Levin’s guest on the program.

“Mark, we have a president that is facilitating illegal immigration on the border because there is no consequence, there’s no deterrence when you open the gates, let them in, and release them knowing they’re never going to leave,” the former ICE acting director said. “Facilitating the criminal cartels making millions of dollars, facilitating the sexual assault, which 31% of women who make this trip get sexually assaulted. Children are going to die. Mark my word. I’ve been there, I’ve seen it.”

Tom Homan: If you look at the Department of Homeland Security life cycle report, less than three percent, less than three percent of all Central Americans who get ordered removed by a federal judge have left this country. So knowing that 90 percent don’t qualify and less than three percent leave as ordered by federal judge, what’s your answer? Open the border, let them come in. This isn’t incompetence, this isn’t foolishness; this is by design, Mark. I said back in July 2020, I wrote an op-ed saying if Joe Biden becomes president, we lose the border. Joe Biden has sold out this country to the progressive left to win an election. He’s a different person than he was when he was vice president during the FY ’14-’15, Alejandro Mayorkas is a different person than he was in FY ’14-’15 when he was deputy secretary. They know what causes surges; they know how to stop them, because I was there and we stopped it. They’re doing the complete opposite of what will stop this surge. How did we stop in ’14 and ’15 when Mr. Mayorkas was deputy secretary? We built detention facilities, thousands of them. We held people long enough to see a judge. We let ICE remove them and we took away the enticements. What are they doing now? They’re not detaining them, they’re releasing them as soon as they can, within three days. ICE has been decapitated; they lost 90 percent of their authority; they’re not executing judges’ orders and we keep throwing out more enticements. This isn’t incompetence; this is by design. This is an open borders agenda that we all knew was coming.

Mark Levin: What you’re saying is that we actually have a president, we have a secretary of Homeland Security, and other officials in the Biden administration that are affirmatively violating federal law and they know they are violating federal law, and they think by blaming Donald Trump that the American people are going to believe it’s Donald Trump’s fault, when Donald Trump has been and was the most aggressive advocate for securing the southern border in my lifetime and he didn’t just advocate it; he actually did it. And I think you’re exactly right; we see the hard left that doesn’t believe in a sovereign United States, that doesn’t believe in a southern border. We see something else that’s enormously cynical going on here and the media know it but they’re so corrupt, they won’t report it. The Democrat Party knows that the more people who come in here and are not assimilated into our country — and how can they be given what they’re doing in our schools and so forth — the more likely it is that once they receive legal status and citizenship, they’re going to vote Democrat. That’s been the pattern over the last several decades. So this is a pernicious, insidious act that’s taking place. What’s happening, Tom, to these little kids who are coming across? What’s happening? Are they safe? Are they being treated properly as a result of the great humane process that’s in place from the hard left and the Biden administration?

Homan: No, what they’re doing, look — the policies of the Biden administration, let me be clear: they have given a green light to child traffickers, a green light to sex traffickers. Look, no one’s celebrating more of Biden winning the election than the criminal cartels in Mexico because they’re back in business. The children…under the Trump administration, they say, they still talk about, the secretary’s still talking about family separation, 2,500 that were separated because their parents were prosecuted, just like every U.S. citizen family when a parent gets prosecuted and arrested, they get separated. What they don’t talk about is that right now there’s over15,000 children in custody of HHS or sitting in Border Patrol stations, who parents chose to hire a criminal organization to smuggle their child to the United States. And no one talks about that inhumanity.

The secretary said the other day on a press briefing that loving parents send their kids to the border. Are you serious? Loving parents don’t put their kids in the arms or criminal organizations. The children coming across now, they’re going to be put in licensed daycare and the government’s going to complete the criminal conspiracy because the parent only has to pay the criminal cartels to get their child to the border. The U.S. government will pay the rest of the trip to get them to reunite, the very people that conspired with criminal organizations to have them smuggled here. In the history of this nation, Mark, we have a president that is facilitating illegal immigration on the border because there is no consequence, there’s no deterrence when you open the gates, let them in, and release them knowing they’re never going to leave. Facilitating the criminal cartels making millions of dollars, facilitating the sexual assault, which 31% of women who make this trip get sexually assaulted. Children are going to die. Mark my word. I’ve been there, I’ve seen it, and President Trump, the guy over my left shoulder right here, he got it. Why’d he get it? Because he listened to the men and women of the Border Patrol, he listened to guys like me who spent their career doing this, and he secured our border. This president right now isn’t talking to anybody. You got 60 to 80,000 law enforcement officers who feel abandoned by this administration. Their morale is in the toilet because they know they cannot do their job and keep up the oath they took to defend this nation and secure our border.

