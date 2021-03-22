https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/03/22/garbage-person-peter-beinart-warns-that-american-politicians-pointing-out-the-chicoms-brutality-are-fueling-anti-asian-violence/

Peter Beinart wears many hats.

As his Twitter bio will tell you, he’s a New York Times contributing opinion writer, Jewish Currents editor-at-large, CNN contributor, and CUNY J-school professor.

Conspicuously absent from his CV, though, is his moral depravity. Guess he figured he didn’t need to include something that should be so blatantly obvious to everyone:

Condemning anti-Asian violence isn’t enough. America’s leaders must also combat the panic about China that is fueling it https://t.co/FuUF2936GY pic.twitter.com/bzdkB743Ah — Peter Beinart (@PeterBeinart) March 22, 2021

I know it’s early but we have a winner https://t.co/vIpqSResSs pic.twitter.com/V5kikSdDTI — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) March 22, 2021

“since we’re against anti-Asian bigotry, let’s note that China makes the trains run on time.” — Razor (@hale_razor) March 22, 2021

Chinese government is shipping away Muslims to concentration camps, but they do it on a relative low military budget. Good point — Mary Vinnie (@redpoid) March 22, 2021

oh right, yes, america is the problem with china, said the idiot https://t.co/MQ3BOD8buf — kaitlin, RINO oatmeal raisin cookie (@thefactualprep) March 22, 2021

It is not only possible but in fact quite easy to condemn anti-Asian violence (and to prosecute it where it manifests to the fullest extent of the law) while being clear-eyed about the very real threat & challenge posed by the Chinese Communist Party. There is zero contradiction. https://t.co/S1iRARJRS8 — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) March 22, 2021

Says the guy who is the leading fuel provider to antisemites across the globe. https://t.co/hoIqKL0ON4 — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) March 22, 2021

It’s weird how you think Israel’s presence in the West Bank as being grounds for dissolving the State of Israel, But China putting millions of Muslims in concentration camps is just ¯_(ツ)_/¯ — Ari Krauss (@AriKrauss) March 22, 2021

There really are no terrible, murderous totalitarian regimes that you won’t defend. Disgraceful. — Will Collier (@willcollier) March 22, 2021

Imagine the deprivation of this empty soul. Millions of men, women, children are in concentration camps in China, but this soulless self hating bigot wants us to be quiet about it under the pretense of being anti racist. https://t.co/hoIqKL0ON4 — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) March 22, 2021

The irony is there is no govt in the world perpetrating more violence against innocent Asians than the Chinese govt https://t.co/Nm23tpTrWv — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) March 22, 2021

Not going to link, but rather sick & predictable how apologists for the worst regimes are using violence against Asian Americans as an excuse for insisting that no one can criticize a regime putting religious minorities in concentration camps and locking up political dissidents. pic.twitter.com/gX6k9vbSFh — AG (@AGHamilton29) March 22, 2021

The idea that calling out China or even properly blaming them for their role in the Covid-19 outbreak is fueling bigoted attacks on Asian-Americans is completely baseless. Most people can differentiate between Asian-Americans and the CCP. — AG (@AGHamilton29) March 22, 2021

It’s racist to focus on China’s human rights abuses, ethnic cleansing and concentration camps, in fact that’s a panic. Full blown CCP propaganda. Great work. https://t.co/MFMw7iOdRP — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 22, 2021

Hope Xi sees this, bro. — Carl (@Nonethewiser85) March 22, 2021

I don’t know who needs to hear this, but the Chinese Communist Party is not synonymous with the Chinese people, much less “Asians.” Criticizing the CCP is not “racism,” especially since the CCP is the world’s biggest and most powerful racial supremacy group. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) March 22, 2021

The CCP is eager to be identified with all Asians, and the Dems were eager to help them do it, never dreaming their woke drivel would be thrown right back in their faces. But here we are. /end — John Hayward (@Doc_0) March 22, 2021

