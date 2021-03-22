https://hannity.com/media-room/getting-worse-biden-allocates-86-million-to-place-migrants-in-texas-hotels-for-six-months/

BIDEN in NH: Democrats Can ‘Run Mickey Mouse Against This President’ and Win

posted by Hannity Staff – 2.11.20

Fading Democratic front-runner Joe Biden doubled-down on his party’s chances to defeat Donald Trump in 2020; saying even ‘Mickey Mouse’ has a shot at winning the White House.

“I refuse to suggest any Democrat can lose. I think, you know, we could run Mickey Mouse against this president and have a shot,” said Biden.

“I refuse to suggest any Democrat can lose. I think we could run Mickey Mouse against this president and have a shot.” —@JoeBiden pic.twitter.com/91dJpO5zCf — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) February 11, 2020

Longtime Democratic strategist James Carville made national headlines last week after suggesting the country won’t vote for far-left candidates like Bernie Sanders.

It’s like we’re losing our damn minds. Someone’s got to step their game up here… We have candidates on the debate stage talking about open borders and decriminalizing illegal immigration. They’re talking about doing away with nuclear energy and fracking. You’ve got Bernie Sanders talking about letting criminals and terrorists vote from jail cells. It doesn’t matter what you think about any of that, or if there are good arguments — talking about that is not how you win a national election. It’s not how you become a majoritarian party,” said Carville.

Longtime Democratic strategist James Carville with some frank advice for the 2020 presidential candidates in the wake of the #IowaCaucuses2020 debacle: pic.twitter.com/HdTkbOda7w — Andrew Tavani (@andrewtavani) February 5, 2020

“Most of the people aren’t into all this distracting s*** about open borders and letting prisoners vote. They don’t care. They have lives to lead. They have kids. They have parents that are sick. That’s what we have to talk about. That’s all we should talk about,” he added.

