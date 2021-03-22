https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/03/22/harrys-razors-ends-relationship-with-michael-knowles-show-after-tweeter-with-two-followers-shines-light-on-knowles-inexcusable-views/

Earlier this month, tweeter and self-described “future college student” @flyingsodacan1 let all two of his followers know what Harry’s was up to:

It took Harry’s nearly two weeks to respond to the complaint, but rest assured that they’ve taken decisive action to address the problematic nature of the Daily Wire’s Michael Knowles:

Thank goodness! We’d hate for people to think that Harry’s condones what Knowles stands for and might just want his audience to buy their products!

Nicely done.

Snort.

Stay tuned to find out!

